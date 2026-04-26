For as many automotive brands, segments, trims, and options out there out there to tickle any consumer's fancy, there are just as many (or more) tire brands. A tire may be selected by a manufacturer to increase fuel economy and wear life, enhance grip in different scenarios, or even maximize ride quality — it all depends on what the manufacturer wants to maximize about the car. But one can always upgrade any of the above with a little research.

Although car manufacturers carefully select and even co-engineer tires for a car's given purpose, but like different stages of aftermarket engine tuning, there's always room left to maximize the experience where the rubber meets the road. Especially when increased grip under cornering and braking is high on a driver's list of wants. Or, they're looking to buy a separate set of wheels for a given scenario, such as winter driving, off-roading, or even ripping laps on track.

Are there times where aftermarket tires outshine OEM tires? There most definitely are. Let's pump up our knowledge and discuss where the factory's intentions can be exceeded.