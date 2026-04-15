VQ-Engined Nissans And Infinitis Banned From Car Show Because They Ruin The Vibe
Usually, when the subject of car shows comes up, it's nothing but Mustang jokes from beginning to end. Or really, one tired Mustang joke gets repeated 1,000 times, but it's still hilarious. You don't seriously think novelty is an important in comedy, do you? And yet, when you see a headline that says a car show banned certain models, you think Mustang. Or Hellcat. This time, though, The Drive reports that the cars that have been banned from one particular show are Nissan's VQ-engined sports models like the Nissan 370Z and Infiniti Q50.
The ban comes from Supercar Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska, which posted the announcement on Facebook last weekend, along with an incredibly polite reminder about parking that I'm pretty sure translates to, "Good God, y'all, you can't just park anywhere you want. Stop filling up the Lasik office's parking lot, or you'll ruin it for all of us." The flies-and-honey approach then continued as the post transitioned to announcing the ban. Or, as Supercar Saturday put it, "an important update regarding event safety and quality control."
According to the post, the team "made the difficult decision to officially prohibit all VQ-platform vehicles from attending Supercar Saturday." It then clarifies that the ban applies to the Nissan 350Z and 370Z, as well as the Infiniti G25, G35, G37, Q40, Q50, and Q60. That's not an exhaustive list of every vehicle ever made with a VQ engine, but considering how carefully worded the rest of the post was, I suspect they aren't worried about those. I mean, they even remembered the Infiniti G25, a car that makes the Q60 look popular in comparison.
Oh no, what did they do?
Considering the reputation Infiniti drivers have earned themselves, I doubt anyone read the news and thought, "OMG they banned THOSE cars? But their owners are so polite!" And from the sound of it, the show didn't ban the G35 over a single incident. Apparently, they felt forced to make the call "due to the number of complaints and incidents that have occurred at previous shows," adding that the ban is "necessary to help maintain a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone."
I guess while internet car enthusiasts were busy making Mustang jokes, the VQ bois got a little too comfortable. We got distracted and didn't bully them enough, so really a lot of this is on us.
It also seems like Supercar Saturday's organizers expected some pushback and ended by reminding everyone that this is "a private event organized by our volunteers" and politely asking that everyone respect their decision. Except, based on the comments, the reaction has been much more positive. "VQ ban is actually a beautiful sight to behold," one wrote. "Doing the lords work," added another. "Effectively eliminated the "bro" crowd lol" said a third.
Of course, as you'd expect, there were plenty of people making Mustang jokes and suggesting other cars should have been banned first, but maybe the VQ owners should have learned to behave themselves before they caught a ban that even most Facebook commenters seem to support.