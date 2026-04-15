VQ-Engined Nissans And Infinitis Banned From Car Show Because They Ruin The Vibe

Usually, when the subject of car shows comes up, it's nothing but Mustang jokes from beginning to end. Or really, one tired Mustang joke gets repeated 1,000 times, but it's still hilarious. You don't seriously think novelty is an important in comedy, do you? And yet, when you see a headline that says a car show banned certain models, you think Mustang. Or Hellcat. This time, though, The Drive reports that the cars that have been banned from one particular show are Nissan's VQ-engined sports models like the Nissan 370Z and Infiniti Q50.

The ban comes from Supercar Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska, which posted the announcement on Facebook last weekend, along with an incredibly polite reminder about parking that I'm pretty sure translates to, "Good God, y'all, you can't just park anywhere you want. Stop filling up the Lasik office's parking lot, or you'll ruin it for all of us." The flies-and-honey approach then continued as the post transitioned to announcing the ban. Or, as Supercar Saturday put it, "an important update regarding event safety and quality control."

According to the post, the team "made the difficult decision to officially prohibit all VQ-platform vehicles from attending Supercar Saturday." It then clarifies that the ban applies to the Nissan 350Z and 370Z, as well as the Infiniti G25, G35, G37, Q40, Q50, and Q60. That's not an exhaustive list of every vehicle ever made with a VQ engine, but considering how carefully worded the rest of the post was, I suspect they aren't worried about those. I mean, they even remembered the Infiniti G25, a car that makes the Q60 look popular in comparison.