Delivery Drivers Are More Likely To Speed If You Tip Them More, Study Finds

Convenience is the cornerstone of modern consumer capitalism. A customer, using their cell phone, can conceivably get anything delivered to their doorstep. However, this convenience model depends on low-paid delivery drivers, especially in food delivery — drivers that rely heavily on tips. And it turns out that tipping plays a significant role in how fast those drivers head your way, according to a recent study published in Transportation Research Interdisciplinary Perspectives.

The qualitative study took the unorthodox approach of scouring reddit posts and comments to get an insight into the minds of app-based food delivery drivers. Researchers found that, while there wasn't a consensus among drivers about speeding at work, speeders willingly admitted why they did it, and the decision largely came down to money. The study noted one comment, which reads:

"I am going to perform my best for the highest bidder. My speed limit is very dependent on my tip, no tip definitely under the speed limit, big money what speed limit. But that's [just] me."

The study found that drivers would feel an obligation to the customers after seeing a large advance tip. It's an obligation that didn't emerge in situations where customers texted drivers to be fast, instead of sending extra money in advance.