Battle Of The Heavily Depreciated V8 Performance SUVs — What's Your Pick?

On average, a new Aston Martin costs so much more than a new BMW, few people would ever consider cross-shopping one against the other. At least as far as new cars are concerned. Once a car lands on the used market, the magic of depreciation takes over, and it's entirely possible you may find an Aston Martin you could afford (to buy) on your BMW budget. The lower your BMW budget is, the worse that idea probably is, but what if your budget was a little higher, like maybe $75,000?

You see, because my job is not fake or in any way made up, I learned today that the cheapest BMW XM in the country with a clean title, at least that I could find, costs almost exactly the same as the cheapest Aston Martin DBX in the country that also has a clean title. If we ignore location for a moment, which car would you buy if some miraculous combination of circumstances somehow forced you to choose — this 2021 Aston Martin DBX with 52,777 miles on it and a $73,238 list price or this 2023 BMW XM with 50,819 miles and a list price of $73,991?

That's right, this isn't BMW M6 versus Aston Martin V8 Vantage. We aren't comparing high-performance grand tourers that you might actually be interested in here. I want you to look me in the eye and tell me whether you'd rather have a crossover with a Mercedes engine and an Aston Martin badge on the hood or the first car developed by BMW's M division since the M1. And how could I not? They're both crossovers, more or less identically priced, they both have V8s, and most Jalopnik commenter would rather die than be seen driving one. It's basically the perfect storm.