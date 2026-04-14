Battle Of The Heavily Depreciated V8 Performance SUVs — What's Your Pick?
On average, a new Aston Martin costs so much more than a new BMW, few people would ever consider cross-shopping one against the other. At least as far as new cars are concerned. Once a car lands on the used market, the magic of depreciation takes over, and it's entirely possible you may find an Aston Martin you could afford (to buy) on your BMW budget. The lower your BMW budget is, the worse that idea probably is, but what if your budget was a little higher, like maybe $75,000?
You see, because my job is not fake or in any way made up, I learned today that the cheapest BMW XM in the country with a clean title, at least that I could find, costs almost exactly the same as the cheapest Aston Martin DBX in the country that also has a clean title. If we ignore location for a moment, which car would you buy if some miraculous combination of circumstances somehow forced you to choose — this 2021 Aston Martin DBX with 52,777 miles on it and a $73,238 list price or this 2023 BMW XM with 50,819 miles and a list price of $73,991?
That's right, this isn't BMW M6 versus Aston Martin V8 Vantage. We aren't comparing high-performance grand tourers that you might actually be interested in here. I want you to look me in the eye and tell me whether you'd rather have a crossover with a Mercedes engine and an Aston Martin badge on the hood or the first car developed by BMW's M division since the M1. And how could I not? They're both crossovers, more or less identically priced, they both have V8s, and most Jalopnik commenter would rather die than be seen driving one. It's basically the perfect storm.
You have to pick one
When the DBX was new, it carried a starting price of about $180,000, which means the one we're talking about today is more than $100,000 less expensive than it was when new. Meanwhile, the base price on a new 2023 XM was about $160,000, or roughly one base Corolla cheaper than the Aston Martin. It may not have lost quite as much value as the DBX, but then again, it's also two model years newer.
As far as performance goes, the Aston's twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 makes 542 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, while returning an EPA-estimated 14 mpg city and 18 mpg highway. When MotorTrend tested a DBX from the same model year, it hit 60 mph in 4.0 seconds and ran the quarter-mile in 12.5 seconds, stopped in 106 feet, and averaged 0.95 g on the skidpad.
The BMW, on the other hand, is a plug-in hybrid with a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8. Combined, the engine and the electric motor make a system total of 644 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, and all that extra power makes the XM quicker than the DBX, hitting 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and running the quarter-mile in 11.8. The hybrid powertrain, meanwhile, provides 31 miles of electric range, and as long as you keep it charged, the EPA says it gets 46 MPGe.
Overall, the BMW XM should be cheaper to run and probably cheaper to insure, while also beating the DBX in any race it wants to run. But even though it's a crossover, an Aston Martin's still and Aston Martin, and while the DBX very existence may offend you to your core, most people are going to prefer it's styling over the convention-rejecting XM. What about you, though? If you had to pick one, which $74,000 used crossover are you choosing, the 2021 Aston Martin DBX or the 2023 BMW XM?