I'm A High Schooler Looking For A Cheap Project Car! What Should I Buy?

Buddy, you should be like everyone else in your high school class and just buy some sort of Ford Mustang. That's probably the smart thing to do if you want to go the safe route toward getting everything on your wish list for around $5,000. The only thing is, you reached out to Jalopnik, which means you aren't like everyone else in your high school class, which means you need something far stupider than an old Mustang. What you need is this Chrysler Crossfire manual.

All in all, it's not so bad. In its 19 years of life and three owners, this black-on-gray beauty (yes, I love how the Crossfire looks) has only sustained some minor damage. Other than that, it looks pretty well taken care of for having nearly 150,000 miles on the clock. Sure, there's some condensation behind the passenger-side headlight, and bits of trim are coming off inside, but it's your first car — I think — and it costs less than $5,500. What do you want? At least its active spoiler seems to be working. Well, at least it seems to be stuck in its "happy to see you" position.I know this car won't be as fast as a modded Mustang GT, but with its 3.2-liter Mercedes-Benz V6 producing 215 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque, it could still get from 0-60 in the low 6.0-second range. That ain't too bad. Plus, there are plenty of ways to mod this motor and chassis to squeeze a bit more out of it.

Be interesting. Enter the Crossfire.