Ope! We've Got Another Plane Baby!

Every time I board a plane, I pray to a god I don't believe in that no one goes into labor on my flight. A crying baby on a plane is bad enough, but add in everything else involved in the birthing process, including the medical risk for the person actually having the baby, and nope. Nope, nope, nope. That's an experience I'm happy to leave to other people. Reading about it when you weren't involved or affected, however, is much more entertaining. Which is good, because ABC News reports someone just had another plane baby.

This time around, the plane baby showed up on a Caribbean Airlines flight from Jamaica to New York. The newborn's mother hasn't been named in any of the reports I've seen, presumably because her interest in privacy outweighs the public interest here, but it appears both the mother and baby are doing just fine, despite the unconventional birthing location. In a statement, Caribbean Airlines confirmed the incident and said, "Upon arrival, the mother and newborn were attended to by medical personnel and are receiving the necessary care."

According to ABC News, the mother in question came closer than you'd expect to making it off the plane before having her baby. She reportedly went into labor on the flight but didn't officially give birth until the plane was landing. Did a rough landing shake the baby out, officially making this the pilot's fault? Probably not, but you'd think more people would be asking that question. That said, the air traffic controller did reportedly joke that they'd need to name the baby "Kennedy," since it was born as the plane landed at NYC's John F. Kennedy International Airport.