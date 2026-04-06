This Home-Brew Chevy TrailBlazer Convertible Is The Mullet Of Cars

How's your car looking these days? Want to trade up to something new? Something more exciting? Some more flexible? Well, friend, I've got just the vehicle for you: in another round of late-night AutoTrader scrolling, I came across this beast: a 2005 Chevy TrailBlazer... convertible. From head-on, it looks like a normal TrailBlazer, but the second you see the side or the back — boom. Convertible. That's a mullet, baby.

Unfortunately, I've got next to no information on this car because its listing on Orr Nissan Central's website treats this thing like its any other run of the mill TrailBlazer. Nowhere on the ad is there any info on when the convertible conversion was done, who did it, how they did it or anything else related to it. It's not even mentioned anywhere. I feel like I'm going nuts. Honestly, its listing price isn't even that outrageous — $7,775 for a truck with 176,923 miles on. A quick look at AutoTrader shows that the price is only a few grand north of other no-accident TrailBlazers. Plus, this one comes with wonderful "Superior Blue Metallic" paint with dual silver stripes that run the length of the SUV. Hell, the interior even seems to be in pretty good shape for a 21-year-old pre-Recession GM product.

Orr Nissan Central

Whoever did this conversion seems to have neglected putting any sort of structural bracing over the TrailBlazer convertible — think of the roll bar on convertibles like the Chrysler PT Cruiser and VW Cabrio that are there to keep the cars from getting all wobbly. I suppose they could have done some underbody bracing to help shore up the rigidity, but I've got a big hunch they didn't. That means the floor pan has to contend with all of the 275 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque from the 4.2-liter Vortec inline-6 all by itself — a tall task.

To be fair to the TrailBlazer, it always had a convertible DNA deep in its loins. After all, its platform, the GMT360, spawned the Chevy SSR — a convertible pickup truck. This may not be quite as masterful or tasteful of a job, but hell, at least someone tried.