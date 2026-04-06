These Are The Cars You'll Never Forget Seeing At An Auto Show

Last week, in honor of the 126th-annual New York International Auto Show, we asked you to share the cars that you will never forget seeing for the first time at an auto show, and you folks didn't disappoint. There were oodles of great responses to the question, so this is a compilation of ten of my favorite answers. I encourage you to go back and read through all the answers, as your fellow Jalops went all-out sharing their vivid memories.

I said that the Volvo C30 was the car that I'll never forget seeing at the Los Angeles Auto Show when I was a kid. It was a big moment for Volvo, the sensible Swedish company that was previously known for producing heavy, brick-like station wagons that never really raised many pulses. But the C30 was nothing of the sort. It was rakish, with a compact yet daring design, especially from the rear where its all-glass hatch and tall taillights stole the show. I also remember it being next to the second-generation C70 with its folding hardtop, which was also remarkable, and I got a free CD of Volvo's curated driving songs that introduced me to the total bop that is "Cry For You" by Swedish Europop group September.

I'll cherish those memories as long as they remain in my grey matter, but I had a hoot reading through all of your memories, and I hope you will too. These are a few of my favorite answers that y'all shared about the cars you'll never forget seeing at auto shows.