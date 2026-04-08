What Are The Pros And Cons Of Steer-By-Wire Technology?

In a standard rack-and-pinion steering setup, the steering wheel is bolted to a steering column. When you turn the wheel, a pinion gear moves over a horizontal rack, which pushes the tie rods to turn the front wheels. It's a simple setup that has largely remained unchanged, even with new technologies like hydraulic or electric power steering. However, we are at the beginning of a new era where even our cars are steered by digital input, with no physical connection between the steering and the steered wheels. This offers great flexibility for steering wheel ratios, and it makes your steering safer in the event of a crash, too. However, you do have to contend with the lack of feel, and its development costs are outrageous.

This steering system is called Steer-by-Wire (SbW), and it removes the metal rod entirely for a complex array of sensors, wires, and electric motors. In SbW steering systems, the steering wheel is similar to a gaming steering wheel, which is a yoke trend that even Mercedes-Benz is getting onboard with. When you turn it, a sensor measures the angle and speed of your input and sends digital data to a control unit. It then signals a powerful electric motor mounted on the front axle, telling it exactly how and where to turn the front wheels.

Because the steering wheel isn't directly connected to the tires, you don't feel any feedback like you would in a mechanical steering system. That includes feedback like vibrations, kickback from potholes, or even resistance — unless it's built into the system. Like how you get force feedback from gaming wheels, a feedback actuator attached to the steering wheel simulates the weight and resistance to your palms, essentially translating digital data into physical sensations.