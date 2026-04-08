Diesel Vs Biodiesel Fuel For Your Truck: The Pros And Cons Explained

At this stage, it's looking more and more like only rich people can afford gas, and the situation is even worse if you need to fill up with diesel. The cost of diesel fuel rose above $5 per gallon in March, and the Iran War is, of course, getting a lot of the blame. That means it's hard to know when — or if — the rising tide of fuel costs is ever going to recede. And that, in turn, is leading folks to explore ways to make driving a bit more affordable, like opting for biodiesel instead of the pure stuff.

Drilling down to some specifics, the wholesale average cost of a gallon of B20 fuel – one of the most popular blends in the United States, representing a mix of petroleum diesel and up to 20% biodiesel – hit $4.14 in the middle of March 2026. The same month, pure diesel closed at $5.49.

Yet, there are other differences to think about before switching between the fuels, because their different ingredients result in different performance characteristics. Remember, here in the United States, biodiesel is ultimately sourced from oils and fats in vegetables and animals — although sometimes indirectly, as you can get the "bio" parts of biodiesel from recycled restaurant grease, too. So, before you change your fueling habits, you may want to compare the two fuels in terms of factors like emissions, water usage, production costs, cold-weather performance, and food scarcity, among others. Or, you can just read on and let us do some of the heavy lifting for you.

Note that we won't be comparing power outputs, though. B20 does provide slightly less energy per gallon, for slightly worse performance and fuel efficiency, but generally not enough for users to notice.