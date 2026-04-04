Why Daytime Running Lights Are Mandatory In Europe But Not In The US

As the name implies, daytime running lights (DRLs) are illuminated continuously, especially when regular headlights aren't, when the Sun is out. Located on the front of vehicles, the DRL system turns on automatically with the engine and can't be controlled manually or turned off. Their purpose is to increase visibility around the clock, not just at night.

Europe has traditionally been a big believer of DRLs, going as far as making them a requirement. In fact, Sweden mandated them all the way back in the late '70s. Since then, several other countries have joined, such as Iceland, Finland, and Canada, among others. In 2011, E.U. legislation made DRLs compulsory for cars and delivery vehicles, with the following year including larger vehicles in that group. Despite this, the U.S. remains a holdout, where DRLs aren't required. (Although, America's side lighting rules go above and beyond.)

One answer to why the U.S. hasn't mandated DRL use can be found in a 2008 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration study, "The Effectiveness of Daytime Running Lights For Passenger Vehicles." In it, multiple crash scenarios were investigated, comparing vehicles with and without DRLs. It concluded that DRLs didn't provide any meaningful difference in the accident outcome. Although, other studies have found daytime running lights reducing the risk of car crashes by about nine percent. Nevertheless, these additional lights come included in most new vehicles, primarily due to the additional cost it would require automakers to include them for some countries but not the U.S. Seasonal conditions of some northern countries might also have something to do with making DRLs a matter of law that wouldn't apply to most Americans.