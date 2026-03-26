'Do You Think I'm That Stupid?' Judge Slams Woman's Lies About Driving During Court Appearance

As I've stated many times, I am not a lawyer, nor am I qualified to give actual legal advice, but I'm pretty sure most actual lawyers would agree it's probably best not to break the law in front of a judge, especially if you're only in front of said judge to talk about other alleged crimes. But some people just can't help themselves, like the Metro Detroit woman who Michigan's Fox 2 says appeared in court on a Zoom call this week while driving, lied to the judge about it, and ended up in way more trouble than she ever would have been in originally. Oops.

Allegedly, Kimberly Carroll had owed a company called LVNV Funding a little less than $2,000 for long enough that LVNV was looking for a default judgement. That's not millions of dollars or anything, but a court date is still a court date, and you generally want to prepare for those enough to, like, show up on time. Carroll reportedly did not, even though it was literally just a Zoom call, but she did call in late with her camera off and her name listed as "iPhone." At that point, Judge Michael McNally appeared to be merely annoyed, telling her to turn her camera on and change her display name to her actual name, since, you know, it's court.

Carroll blamed her lateness on the Zoom software, which could or could not have been legitimate, but when she turned her camera on, the judge almost immediately noticed she appeared to be driving. Like most states, Michigan's distracted driving laws ban phone use while driving, which means she somehow managed to commit a crime while in court. And the crime wasn't even perjury. I bet some defense attorneys down in the comments can provide some entertaining examples of this not being the first time that's ever happened, but I bet they'd also recommend against joining that club.