Apple Is Putting Ads In Your Maps

I'm a big fan of Apple Maps, and I have been for a while. It's my navigation app of choice for a few reasons: Its clean UI, its convenient integration with my iPhone's calendar and contacts, and the way in which it delivers navigation instructions. But there's another reason I like Apple for navigation, and it's because the company has largely refused to clutter its apps with ads. Now, that last point is going away, as Apple reportedly plans to add ads to Maps this summer.

The report comes from Mark Gurman over at Bloomberg, who has a long history of accurately reporting on what's going on behind the scenes in Cupertino. Gurman says that Apple's plans for Maps come as a part of a larger push within the company towards profiting off of its services in addition to its products, and it's set to start with ads within the app's search — looking up tire shops, for example, could give you a paid ad for a tire center before your actual nearest result. Apple confirmed the move Tuesday in a press release: