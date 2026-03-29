Why This One-Off Steel-Bodied Corvette Looks Suspiciously Ferrari-Esque

Within Corvette's storied history lies a little-known variety, one that, although American at heart, shares a lot of its design ethos with its European contemporaries. Encompassing the passion and flair of a 1960s Ferrari, this one-off Corvette Rondine was a design exercise by the famed Italian coachbuilder, Pininfarina.

Based on a '63 split-window Corvette, the Rondine ditched the C2's fiberglass bodywork in favor of steel. While the split-window had muscle that defined the overall design direction, the Rondine was all about being classy and understated, which, admittedly, can't be said about certain other Pininfarina car designs. The Rondine was first shown in the 1963 Paris Motor Show, the same year Chevrolet debuted the divisive C2-generation Corvette.

The Rondine incorporates several of Pininfarina's classic design cues, which you may have seen on other cars from the same timeline. American designer Tom Tjaarda — whose portfolio includes the Ferrari 330 GT 2+2, 365 California, and De Tomaso Pantera — took the lead in this design exercise. That's probably why the Rondine looks awfully similar to the GT 2+2, especially from the back.

If you look closely, there's even a hint of Lamborghini 350 GT, which actually was a Carrozzeria Touring commission and had nothing to do with Pininfarina. Even though the front end of this one-off Corvette may split opinions, the rear shouts classic '60s Italiano.