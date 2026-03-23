'Reacher 'Actor's Neighborhood Motorcycle Fight Is Deeply Embarrassing, No Matter Who Was More Wrong

Season four of Amazon's hit thriller series "Reacher" has just been confirmed for a 2026 release, but that's not the reason "Reacher" actor Alan Ritchson's in the news today. No, that's because TMZ obtained video of the 6-foot-3 actor trading blows with his neighbor over a dispute that appears to involve motorcycles. The story didn't break until after midnight on the East Coast, so the situation is still evolving and short on details, but no matter who was more wrong, it's still deeply embarrassing that two grown men fought each other in their own suburban Tennessee neighborhood.

The neighbor, Ronnie Taylor, told TMZ that the fight was all Ritchson's fault, and the entire situation could have been avoided if the "Reacher" actor weren't speeding through the neighborhood, revving his motorcycle engine, and annoying a bunch of wealthy neighbors who are used to a quieter, more peaceful existence. The two reportedly flipped each other off on Saturday, after Ritchson rode through the neighborhood, but it wasn't until the next day that their dispute turned into a physical altercation.

According to Taylor, Ritchson and two of his sons were riding their motorcycles through the neighborhood too fast for Taylor's liking which sparked the road-rage-adjacent incident. He reportedly yelled, "Can you f–king stop this please," at the actor. The "Reacher" actor allegedly responded by punching Taylor in the face, kicking him, knocking him to the ground, and then continuing to hit him "at least four times" while he was on the ground. Local authorities told TMZ they were investigating the incident but have yet to make any arrests.