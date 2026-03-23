'Reacher 'Actor's Neighborhood Motorcycle Fight Is Deeply Embarrassing, No Matter Who Was More Wrong
Season four of Amazon's hit thriller series "Reacher" has just been confirmed for a 2026 release, but that's not the reason "Reacher" actor Alan Ritchson's in the news today. No, that's because TMZ obtained video of the 6-foot-3 actor trading blows with his neighbor over a dispute that appears to involve motorcycles. The story didn't break until after midnight on the East Coast, so the situation is still evolving and short on details, but no matter who was more wrong, it's still deeply embarrassing that two grown men fought each other in their own suburban Tennessee neighborhood.
The neighbor, Ronnie Taylor, told TMZ that the fight was all Ritchson's fault, and the entire situation could have been avoided if the "Reacher" actor weren't speeding through the neighborhood, revving his motorcycle engine, and annoying a bunch of wealthy neighbors who are used to a quieter, more peaceful existence. The two reportedly flipped each other off on Saturday, after Ritchson rode through the neighborhood, but it wasn't until the next day that their dispute turned into a physical altercation.
According to Taylor, Ritchson and two of his sons were riding their motorcycles through the neighborhood too fast for Taylor's liking which sparked the road-rage-adjacent incident. He reportedly yelled, "Can you f–king stop this please," at the actor. The "Reacher" actor allegedly responded by punching Taylor in the face, kicking him, knocking him to the ground, and then continuing to hit him "at least four times" while he was on the ground. Local authorities told TMZ they were investigating the incident but have yet to make any arrests.
Two grown men fighting in their own dang neighborhood
Taylor told TMZ he didn't feel the need to go to the hospital after the fight, which seems ill-advised after claiming you were just assaulted by a high-profile actor and should be gathering evidence to use in the lawsuit we all assume is inevitable. Meanwhile, Ritchson claimed he wasn't the one who started the fight, rather that he was pushed off his bike twice before engaging with Taylor, and the video TMZ released doesn't show the part where Taylor actually assaulted him first. The bike spun around in circles a bit before Ritchson was able to get back on, suggesting it was in gear when it got dropped, but there's no telling how it got knocked over.
At this point, either one of them could be right, and it's entirely possible they both are. Ultimately, though, it doesn't matter, because two grown men fighting each other in their own neighborhood is one of the most embarrassing things I've ever heard. I don't care if the guy was ranting and raving like a lunatic in front of your kids and really did hit you first. Part of being an adult is learning to control your anger and talk things out without resorting to violence.