I Need A Cheap EV To Replace A Scion xB! What Car Should I Buy?

Monty does IT support all over the Houston area and drives a lot. However, his 2012 Scion xB is getting up there in age and he thinks it's time to make the switch to an electric car. His main requirement is that it has to have a good A/C system for the Texas heat. With a budget up to $20,000, what car should he buy?

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Here is the scenario.

I do IT support services as an independent contractor for about 35 clients all over Houston Tx. Last year I drove 23,404 miles in my 2012 Scion xB (manual) during the course of my work. My average daily mileage is 87.08, the median is 81, and the maximum is 246. I often do cabling and light installation work so the xB may be about as small as I can go. Although an i3 might be big enough. I also have a second vehicle (2014 Chevy Express AWD van) that I can use if I know it's going to be a high mileage day, or if I have a lot of equipment to install. Last year, I had 18 days over 150 miles, 50 days between 100-150 miles, and 133 days under 100 miles. Then vehicle has to have great a/c, able to have roof rack for ladders, and quiet interior would be great as am often on the phone (bluetooth) with clients while driving. I like sports cars (I run a 24 hours of lemons team, have a 914 in the garage and did I mention the Scion is a manual). My thinking is that with the IRS deduction of 57.5 cents a mile, the electric car would pay for itself in a year or two if I kept the acquisition cost low. Essentially, I'm looking for an EV under $20,000...but closer to $15k would be great.







Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $20,000 but lower is better

Location: Houston, Texas

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: EV, good A/C

Doesn't want: Something too big or short range