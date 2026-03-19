I Need A Cheap EV To Replace A Scion xB! What Car Should I Buy?
Monty does IT support all over the Houston area and drives a lot. However, his 2012 Scion xB is getting up there in age and he thinks it's time to make the switch to an electric car. His main requirement is that it has to have a good A/C system for the Texas heat. With a budget up to $20,000, what car should he buy?
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Here is the scenario.
I do IT support services as an independent contractor for about 35 clients all over Houston Tx. Last year I drove 23,404 miles in my 2012 Scion xB (manual) during the course of my work. My average daily mileage is 87.08, the median is 81, and the maximum is 246. I often do cabling and light installation work so the xB may be about as small as I can go. Although an i3 might be big enough. I also have a second vehicle (2014 Chevy Express AWD van) that I can use if I know it's going to be a high mileage day, or if I have a lot of equipment to install. Last year, I had 18 days over 150 miles, 50 days between 100-150 miles, and 133 days under 100 miles. Then vehicle has to have great a/c, able to have roof rack for ladders, and quiet interior would be great as am often on the phone (bluetooth) with clients while driving. I like sports cars (I run a 24 hours of lemons team, have a 914 in the garage and did I mention the Scion is a manual). My thinking is that with the IRS deduction of 57.5 cents a mile, the electric car would pay for itself in a year or two if I kept the acquisition cost low. Essentially, I'm looking for an EV under $20,000...but closer to $15k would be great.
Quick Facts:
Budget: up to $20,000 but lower is better
Location: Houston, Texas
Daily Driver: Yes
Wants: EV, good A/C
Doesn't want: Something too big or short range
Expert 1: Tom McParland - The Benchmark
Given global events and rising gas prices, now is a great time to make the switch to an EV. Other added bonuses those those cars is your maintenance costs are also a lot lower since there are far fewer components to worry about. That sub $20,000 market can pose some challenges as you are going to find a chunk of cars sold by questionable car dealers. So if a price seems too good to be true, it probably is.
I stand by the benchmark for the small EV space with the Chevy Bolt. It's probably worth splurging for the second-generation car, but some of those first-gen models do have the updated battery from the recall repair. With up to 259 miles of maximum range for the standard hatchback, in a surprisingly roomy compact space, the Bolt is one of the easiest cars to transition to from gas. Here is 2023 model with 36,000 miles for just under $16,000.
Expert 2: Amber DaSilva - What's already on your mind
You mentioned the i3 a couple times, Monty, so it sounds like you're interested in barking up that tree. I can see why it's not an easy choice for you, though — less cargo room, less range, and a lot of i3s are starting to get up there in age and mileage. Luckily for you, though, there are solutions to these problems. I've got you.
We're going to start with what passes for a low-mileage i3 in your area. Here's one in Dallas with less than 75,000 miles for nine grand, which seems to be about as good as you're going to get within a few hundred miles. It's not the closest option to you, but there's a trick to this — this is a range-extender model, so you'll never be stuck when you have to make those long trips. Sure, you'll still pay for gas, but only once the EV range is exhausted. That's a real savings, especially as gas prices rise.
You said an i3 might work for you on cargo room, but no professional likes to bank on might. So, with that in mind, we're going to outfit this i3 with a bit more capacity. Plenty of folks online can vouch for the efficacy of SeaSucker crossbars on the i3, which will let you mount a roof box from Thule, Yakima, or whichever company makes a size that works for you. You'll take the range hit for the roof box, sure, but only when you need the extra room — and the range extender will still make sure you can get back home.You're already thinking about the i3, so why not just make an i3 that works for you? Get yourself a car, a set of SeaSuckers, and a roof box, and spend next to nothing in gas while you reap the mileage reimbursement from your employers.
Expert 3: Collin Woodard - I'm gonna need to see some ID
Monty, I need you to know I love everything about your question, mainly because the data you shared does such a great job of demonstrating how rare it is to need more than 300 miles of range. Last year, you drove close to twice as many miles as the average American, and yet, if you had my Fiat 500e, only a handful of days would have required stopping at a fast charger instead of charging at home. I doubt you actually want to buy a 500e, but even the EV with the shortest range you can buy would leave you driving the Express, what, maybe 25 days a year? Having a range number that begins with a 3 is overrated.
In your case, this feels like a situation where a lot of EVs would meet your needs, so you should focus on finding the best deal you can instead of targeting one specific model that you've determined will be the best for you. Looking at sub-$20,000 EVs within driving distance of Houston that also offer at least 250 miles of range, the best deal I could find right now appears to be this 2021 Volkswagen ID4 Pro S that has 42,000 miles on the odometer and is listed at $16,975. The only real downside is that it's located in San Antonio, but I hear there's a new Thai restaurant in town that's worth trying, and you clearly don't mind driving.
An ID4 isn't the most exciting EV you could buy, even at that price point, but it should be quiet and comfortable enough to feel like a Rolls-Royce compared to your Scion xB. It also has enough range that you probably won't even need to charge it every night, and the ID4 charges fast enough that if you ever do need to use a public charger, it won't ruin your workday and throw off your schedule. Perhaps most importantly, though, the Dusk Blue Metallic paint looks fantastic and isn't the boring old black, white, or gray that you usually see.