When Did Automakers Start Offering A Smokers Package Instead Of The Lighter And Ashtray?

So what took the place of the lighter and ashtray in Chrysler's then-new sedans? The automaker replaced the ashtray with a pop-out cupholder, while the hole left behind by the cigarette lighter was covered with a removable rubber plug. We're glad they left the lighter's power source, since drivers can simply pull out the rubber cover to plug in a phone or other electrical device.

Automakers like Honda followed in the smokeless car trend by the early 2000s, and they started redesigning dashboards and consoles to accommodate cupholders and cubbyholes instead of ashtrays, saving on production costs while satisfying consumer demands. In 2013, Hyundai announced that it was getting rid of ashtrays and lighters in its new cars, and in their place would come standard USB ports for charging devices.

The change is a win-win for the customer and automaker, as car buyers get more storage room for their stuff while carmakers save millions. Moreover, profits can be made from optional "smokers packages," which range from about $75 to over $500 to add ashtrays and a lighter, features that were once standard. For instance, the Rolls-Royce Smoker's Package adds an ashtray and lighter in the front console and in each rear door armrest, all decked in the requisite fancy woods and metals. (Meanwhile, you can add these yourself at Amazon or Walmart for far less.)

As for who was the first to offer a smoker's package, our research led us to Chrysler. The automaker that ignited the trend of "smokeless cars" was also the first to make ashtrays optional: Buyers of the then-new Cirrus and Stratus could still specify an ashtray instead of a pop-out cupholder, making Chrysler the first to unofficially offer a "smokers package" in a new car.