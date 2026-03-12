Boston Has Too Many Potholes! What Car Should I Buy?

Noah just moved to the Boston area and he drives a lot in the city. The problem is the wicked potholes constantly jostling his Golf hatchback, which doesn't bode well for his girlfriend who is easily motion sick. He wants something that can handle the rough roads, but doesn't want to go full crossover. With a budget of $35,000, what car should he buy?

Here is the scenario.

I just moved to the Boston area and I have a problem with potholes. Right now I'm in a golf with a manual transmission and I loved it for my Indiana backroads but now I can't go anywhere without hitting a pothole that ruins the drive for my easily-nauseous girlfriend. I'm still happy to stay with a manual but maybe I need to give it up?? I want something more comfortable while still commutable and the icing on the cake would me a manual transmission!

I really don't want an SUV or crossover, and I am looking to spend about $35,000

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $35,000

Location: Boston, MA

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Comfort, decent MPGs, ideally 3 pedals

Doesn't want: An SUV