What Causes Spark Plugs To Turn Black?

Ideally, your spark plug will have a bit of color on it, but it won't be entirely black. If it's truly dark, though, first give it a sniff — you're looking for the smell of oil. If you get a whiff of that (and it'll be a strong smell), you're looking at a plug fouled by excess oil in the combustion chamber. That points toward a blown piston ring, a gasket issue, or a problem with your PCV system.

In the absence of an oil scent though, a very dark plug means a blocked air intake, a dirty air filter, or an issue in your fuel supply (whether carbureted or fuel injected) that's giving your engine too much fuel. This will hurt your fuel economy and power, but it can actually be a bit safer than a spark plug that's too light — running too lean risks heating your engine's combustion chambers too much, which can cause issues from pre-ignition all the way to overheated pistons expanding too much and welding themselves to the cylinder.

Reading spark plugs is becoming a bit of a lost art, but there are still good guides out there with visual references to help you figure out exactly what color they should be. Sure, your modern car will likely report an issue to you from its computer well before you ever see its spark plugs, but your lawn mower or generator won't — knowing the proper color of a spark plug is still important in small engines. Plus, it makes you feel more like Sean from "Tokyo Drift," and who doesn't want that?