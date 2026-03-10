Flight Diverted, Muslim Passenger Removed Because Of 'Misunderstanding' After Phone Timer Sounded For Ramadan Prayer Reminder

Things are getting really bad out there, folks. A Muslim passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Nashville to Fort Lauderdale was removed from the plane when it landed in Atlanta after being diverted. Apparently, there was a panic on board when a timer on his phone went off that was reminding him to pray during Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar.

Southwest Airlines flight 2094 was heading toward South Florida when it was diverted to Georgia for what a passenger called a "misunderstanding" over the phone timer, according to NBC Miami. Yeah, bud. I'll say it was a misunderstanding — certainly not any sort of anti-Muslim stereotyping whatsoever. Video posted to the Only in Dade Instagram page showed passengers on the plane with their heads lowered and their hands up as law enforcement boarded the plane and forcibly pulled the man out of his seat toward the back of the plane, placing him in what looked to be handcuffs. The scene is hard to watch, to say the least.

Later, a spokesperson from the FBI in Atlanta said there was no credible threat and no charges are going to be filed against the man, who did literally nothing wrong. In a statement to NBC Miami, Southwest apologized for the "misunderstanding" and delay but made no direct mention of the man who was ripped out of his seat for a phone alarm. Here's what the company said: