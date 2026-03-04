You Desperately Need This Salvaged Lotus Elise That's Been Rebodied With Forward-Sliding Attack Doors

Odds are, if you've heard of the California-based coachbuilder Rezvani Motors, the car that comes to mind is the Rezvani Tank. But Rezvani does more than just rebody Jeep Wranglers for paranoid right-wingers hoping to live out their "Red Dawn" fantasies. It also sells a sports car called the Beast that's currently built on a C8 Corvette chassis, but previously used Lotus Elise and Ariel Atom chassis as its basis. And one lucky bidder over on Cars & Bids will soon take home one of only three Elise-based Rezvani Beast Alpha prototypes ever built.

As you can see in the photos, few hints that the car you're looking at is a rebodied Elise remain, but what really sets the Rezvani Beast apart are its doors. Unlike conventional doors, they don't open out, and unlike supercar doors, they don't rotate up and out of your way. Instead, they slide forward, kind of like minivan doors, only they open in the opposite direction. Rezvani calls them SideWinder doors, and I guarantee they're the only thing anyone is going to want to talk about if they see you parked at the gas station.

Are the forward-sliding doors going to be to everyone's taste? Of course not. But how many other sports can you buy that have sliding attack doors? None? Exactly. Every other automaker looked at that door design and passed for one reason or another, but not Rezvani. Only they have been brave enough to bring forward-sliding doors to the sports coupe segment, and that kind of courage deserves to be commended.