Can A Used Saab Be Reliable? Yes, But It Will Take Some Work

You could say that there are seven cars that killed Saab, but its final demise came about in 2011. General Motors took ownership of Saab in 1989, then sold it to Spyker in 2010. Spyker tried to sell Saab to Chinese manufacturers a year later, but GM blocked the sale because it didn't want to compete against its own tech that Saab was licensing. Thus, Saab went out with a fizzle and died.

However, since the final two decades of the brand's existence were under the General's umbrella, many of its cars share GM platforms and parts. For example, the Saab 9-7X is just a slightly-prettier Chevy Trailblazer. Granted, the Trailblazer doesn't get much good rep today, but parts for it are plentiful and almost any shop can work on it. Meanwhile, second-generation 9-3s, based on GM's Epsilon platform, are still loved by Saab enthusiasts for their reliability. The newer and seemingly forgotten 9-4X was based on the Cadillac SRX, too, and the third-generation 9-3 uses the Epsilon platform. That last model is also specifically known for being reliable.

Reliability can be a tricky thing to quantify, but you can get a good handle on things by looking at aggregate data from sites like Kelley Blue Book or Edmunds. The overall consensus from owners seems to be that Saabs are robust cars that last decades with the proper maintenance, but parts like water pumps and sensors seem to give some owners grief. Regardless, many agree on the second-gen or third-gen 9-3s or the 9-2X as the best models to own. Luckily, you can find plenty of Saab parts online; there are even dedicated sites like Saab Parts Counter specifically for this brand's models.