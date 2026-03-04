Florida Man Sues Porsche Claiming His 'New' $281,940 911 GT3 Was Previously Used As A Technician Trainer
When you buy a new car, you typically expect it to be, well, new. It may have been delivered to the dealer with a handful of miles on it and picked up a few more from a test drive or two, but you'd be pretty upset if a dealer sold you a new car that turned out to be used. You'd probably be even angrier if the car in question was a Porsche 911 GT3 that cost you $281,940. And yet, Automotive News reports that one Florida man is suing Porsche Cars North America, claiming his 911 GT3 had been previously used to train technicians.
According to the lawsuit filed in Florida's Seminole County Circuit Court, Abdul Azizi purchased a 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 that showed 34 miles on the odometer from Porsche Warrington in Warrington, Pennsylvania. Allegedly, Porsche Warrington told Azizi the car had been used for "display and marketing purposes" and that it "had only ever been used to promote the brand and familiarize Porsche dealership personnel with the features of the new model."
But while some "personnel" definitely did use the car to familiarize themselves with the new model, the phrasing wildly undersells what actually happened. Azizi claims his car was originally sold to the Porsche Technology Apprenticeship Program and used to train future technicians. How many times it was torn down and put back together, no one can really say, but "a lot" sounds like a pretty good guess.
Mistakes were (allegedly) made
At least the trainees put everything back together perfectly, though, right? Wrong. If they had, Azizi may never have learned the true story behind his GT3. Instead, "the car developed serious electrical system problems," and when he took it to a Porsche-certified technician was reportedly told him it "looked like prior work had in fact been performed consistent with its prior use as a training vehicle." Azizi appears to have then taken his car to a different Porsche service center for a second opinion, where the technician "noted that a portion of the undercarriage had been removed and replaced incorrectly, further indicating prior work on the vehicle before it was sold."
Attempts to repair the car's issues reportedly failed, with the lawsuit claiming it was "out of service for the better part of a year — and Azizi has not driven it, let alone had full use and enjoyment of it, since early 2025." He was also able to Lemon Law the car, but is currently appealing the the arbitrator's award because it didn't include finance charges or sales tax. In a statement, Azizi's lawyer Jacob Abrams told Automotive News:
As alleged in the complaint, Porsche improperly allocated a vehicle that it used to train service technicians at the Porsche Technology Apprenticeship Program for sale to consumers and conspired with its co-defendant dealership to conceal the vehicle's prior use.
We look forward to exposing this unfair practice and proving that defendants are liable for significant damages to our client.
How this case will go for PCNA is anybody's guess, but based on the details we currently have available, at the very least, it's not looking good for the dealer. After they allegedly told Azizi his car didn't come with a window sticker, he found it in the glovebox when he got home, complete with "PCNA CAR NOT FOR SALE" stamped on the front of it. Oops.