Florida Man Sues Porsche Claiming His 'New' $281,940 911 GT3 Was Previously Used As A Technician Trainer

When you buy a new car, you typically expect it to be, well, new. It may have been delivered to the dealer with a handful of miles on it and picked up a few more from a test drive or two, but you'd be pretty upset if a dealer sold you a new car that turned out to be used. You'd probably be even angrier if the car in question was a Porsche 911 GT3 that cost you $281,940. And yet, Automotive News reports that one Florida man is suing Porsche Cars North America, claiming his 911 GT3 had been previously used to train technicians.

According to the lawsuit filed in Florida's Seminole County Circuit Court, Abdul Azizi purchased a 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 that showed 34 miles on the odometer from Porsche Warrington in Warrington, Pennsylvania. Allegedly, Porsche Warrington told Azizi the car had been used for "display and marketing purposes" and that it "had only ever been used to promote the brand and familiarize Porsche dealership personnel with the features of the new model."

But while some "personnel" definitely did use the car to familiarize themselves with the new model, the phrasing wildly undersells what actually happened. Azizi claims his car was originally sold to the Porsche Technology Apprenticeship Program and used to train future technicians. How many times it was torn down and put back together, no one can really say, but "a lot" sounds like a pretty good guess.