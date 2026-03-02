Can Old Car Phones Still Make Calls? Sure, If You're Willing To Put In The Elbow Grease

Car phones don't work anymore because the networks that supported them have been shut down. We'll get to that in a bit, but before we do, let's talk about how you can get your car phone working again. Unfortunately, there isn't an easy plug-and-play way to get it to work, but if you're handy, have some electrical knowhow, and have some free time on your hands, you can potentially get the car phone in your classic car functioning on modern networks.

While processes and results may vary based on the actual car phone's make and model, one very generous Mitsubishi 3000GT owner (known on the internet as Useless Pickles) has done a detailed breakdown of the steps. Not only did he get his '90s car phone working, but it works exactly like it would when it was new, and he documented the entire process. He started by swapping the guts of the phone's original transceiver with a custom Bluetooth adapter. That Bluetooth adapter then pairs to his personal iPhone (but Mr. Pickles claims it would work with an Android phone, too) and acts as the middleman, converting all of the car phone's inputs into the correct iPhone inputs. So he can just pick the car phone up, dial it like he would have 30 years ago, and make or receive calls. Even Siri works with the car's original hands-free system.

Eventually, Useless Pickles upgraded his device to work even outside of the car. Since the original car phone was designed to be taken out and used as a mobile cell phone, he made his own lithium-ion battery pack and Bluetooth adapter inside the original transceiver's plastic housing. So the car phone still functions perfectly in the car, but he can also bring it on the go and look like a proper old-fashioned businessman.