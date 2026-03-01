Cars Tried External Combustion Engines And There Are Good Reasons It Didn't Stick

We're not going to get into the whole "who made the first car" argument today. But there's not much doubt that the overall history of self-propelled vehicles goes back well beyond the Mercedes Patent Motor Car of 1885. And it goes back well beyond the development of the internal combustion engine.

Most folks point to Nicolas-Joseph Cugnot's 1769 tractor, meant for pulling artillery pieces, as the first vehicle to be able to move under its own power. That power came from a steam boiler — a means of external combustion where the action takes place outside of the engine proper. With internal combustion engines, the fuel and air burn inside the engine block itself, in the engine cylinders. It took another 100 years before Amedee Bollee Sr. produced what we would think of a modern steam-powered car in 1873, but by the turn of the 20th century, the best-selling cars in America were external combustion steam cars from the Stanley brothers.

Even though no external combustion engines were able to meet the needs of modern drivers much after that, they certainly had their moment in the sun. They also weren't alone, as other external-combustion technologies, such as hot-air Stirling engines, were tried out in cars over time. Unfortunately, one particular issue eventually sunk all these choices: Internal combustion engines tend to deliver usable power much quicker than external combustion motors. They could be pretty dangerous, too, as Jay Leno discovered while working on his 115-year-old steam car.