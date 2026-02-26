NASCAR Announces Every Driver Will Compete In All-Star Race

The concept of an all-star game is simple. It's a unique exhibition where a sports league brings together its best competitors to create a spectacle for fans and showcase the league to a wider audience. Stock car racing has seemingly lost that memo. NASCAR announced the format for the 2026 All-Star Race on Thursday, featuring the full Cup Series field taking the green flag for the 350-lap race. The field will eventually be reduced to 26 cars for the race's $1 million final stage.

NASCAR stated that it will have the full field compete in the two 75-lap sprint segments in lieu of its traditional All-Star Open preliminary race. After the first segment, the order of the top 26 drivers will be inverted, with the leader dropping to 26th. The ineligible drivers with the lowest combined finishing positions after the two segments will advance to the 200-lap final segment. I mention "ineligible" because the qualification criteria for the final stage are the same as those typically used for the entire event.

The race winners from both the 2025 and 2026 Cup Series seasons are locked into the final segment. This means that 17 drivers have already locked in their spots for the final stage. Former Cup Series champions are also locked in, but every active full-time champion has already won a race over the past year. Excluding the spot reserved for the Fan Vote winner, there are eight transfer spots up for grabs.