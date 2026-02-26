Hungry Omaha Road Gobbles Two Vehicles In Spontaneous Sinkhole

Two drivers in Omaha, Nebraska, had quite a surprise while waiting at a red light on Tuesday. A large sinkhole suddenly opened up underneath them, swallowing both vehicles and sending the drivers scrambling for safety, reports WOWT.

A security camera at the University of Nebraska-Omaha captured the incident. A Ram 1500 pickup and Jeep Cherokee were stopped at a red light on Pacific Street where it crosses 67th. Without warning, the pavement gave way underneath both vehicles, sending them plunging into the sinkhole. Fortunately, they didn't fall as deeply as the priceless cars at the Corvette Museum in 2014. The front bumpers were inches past the edge of the hole, catching the vehicles as they fell and preventing them from falling in completely. Two cars behind the sinkhole wisely backed up away from it after the cars ahead of them fell in.

Bystanders rushed to help the occupants out of the sinkhole. The Ram driver, who First Alert 6 identified as Tyler Daniel, climbed out the passenger door and across his hood to safety. Meanwhile, several people, including Daniel, helped to pull the Jeep driver, who KETV identified as Jonathan Inman, out of the hole. Nobody was hurt or trapped for days, but two cars falling into a spontaneous sinkhole is certainly cause for alarm.