I Need A Manual Daily Driver And They Are Hard To Come By! What Should I Buy?
Sam lives in Boston and has cycled between a few manual hatchbacks, and then sold them. He is currently using a twenty-year-old BMW X5 with over 250,000 miles, which is not the most ideal daily driver. He wants to get back to something with three pedals, but finding limited options. With a budget up to $35,000, what car should he buy?
(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)
Here is the scenario:
My situation is probably not super unique, but I'd love to hear your input.
In 2020, I sold my beloved 2015 Mazda3 manual hatch and replaced it with a new GTI. While I found the GTI to be a Very Good Car, I really didn't feel anything for it, and once I realized that more than 50% of the time I left the house, I grabbed the keys to my 250k mile '06 X5, it was time for it to go back to the dealer. Thanks to the uptick in demand, I actually walked away completely clean from the car.
But now I am left without a "daily driver." Sure, my X5 has been doing the job, but it's 15 years old and I bought it to pull a trailer occasionally, not drive it every day. The 21mpg highway sucks, as do the repairs (which I'm not afraid of, but don't like doing on my only transportation).
So I'm trying to figure out what to do next. I loved my Mazda. The new Mazda3 is nice, but it's not quite the same bright-eyed bushy tailed feeling.
I'm looking to spend no more than $35,000 but now I don't really know what to do
Quick Facts:
Budget: up to $35,000
Location: Boston, MA
Daily Driver: Yes
Wants: Heated seats, CarPlay, and something that is reasonably fun.
Doesn't want: An automatic, and/or poor MPG
Expert 1: Tom McParland - I've Been There
Sam, just like you I once had a manual Mazda3 hatchback, then I traded it in for a VW GTI. I still have the Volkswagen as it's continued to serve me well for over ten years. But I can definitely understand wanting to get back to a fun car where you can row your own gears. That being said, as much as I really love my GTI, the most fun car I've ever owned was a Mini Cooper S.
While the Cooper may not have the power of some of the other cars, it just felt like it wanted to be tossed around more. Also, the smaller size would certainly come in handy for city parking. You will have to cast a wide net to find manual Minis with reasonable miles, and since Mini has now discontinued their three-pedal versions, these cars are getting snatched up quickly and selling for premiums. Here is a nice one in the DC area with only 23,000 miles and under $27,000
Expert 2: Collin Woodard - A GReat Daily Driver
Sam, I'm sorry to have to break it to you, but I don't think the problem was with your GTI. Or with you. Having lived in Boston for several years, the problem is that driving in Massachusetts sucks. So, I worry that even if we found the most perfect car in the world for you, the Boston of it all is going to leave you feeling like something's missing with that car, too. That said, you probably didn't write in hoping to be told to move to a different state, and I think we can still find you a car that gives you a better chance of actually falling in love.
Perhaps ironically, then, my pick is a Toyota. But at least it's a tiny little three-cylinder, all-wheel drive Toyota with a manual transmission that should get much better gas mileage, handle Boston's winters just fine, prove pretty reliable, and still feel fun to drive. Most importantly, though, it's a little less refined than your old Mazda and GTI, which may not be ideal on cross-country road trips, but day to day, it may help make whatever driving you do feel a little more special.
Sadly, used GR Corollas aren't super easy to find, but there is one in Epping, New Hampshire, with 22,600 miles listed for $36,999 that looks like a good buy. Surely, you can stretch your budget the tiniest bit and make that one work. It may not be able to magically turn a busy, boring road into an open, fun one, but that little turbo-three will still do its best.
Expert 3: Amber DaSilva - Live a little
Sam, I understand the position you're in. The GTI is a very good car, but it's not always the most exciting — it's a little too well-made, too insulated, too easy to speed in without ever realizing how fast you're going. The Mazda3 has a little bit more feel to it, that jinba ittai on which Mazda prides itself, but we can do you one better: The Hyundai Veloster N.
See, I've driven plenty of GTIs and Golves R. I've driven Mazda3s. Out of all those hot hatches, though, the Veloster N is the only car I ever truly considered taking on a payment to buy. It's raucous, it's entertaining, and it'll put a grin on your face in a way the other cars simply can't.
Plus, The Veloster N is now dead, meaning you can pick up used models well within your budget. Here's one in Wakefield for under $25,000 with less than 10,000 miles on it. Never mind the listing saying it's an automatic, the photos clearly show a manual gearbox. Drive a Veloster N, and I guarantee you'll find the exciting spirit you're looking for from your next hot hatch.
Expert 4: Logan K. Carter - Fun isn't always about power and price
Sadly, when it comes to finding a car that bubbles over with character and tugs at your heartstrings just begging you to drive it like an adorable toddler begging you to pick them up, there aren't a ton of cars that spring to mind. As a certified Mini lover and owner, I personally understand your desire to find a spunky little runabout, and the only reason I'm not recommending a Mini is that someone else beat me to that punch.
I think another option that also makes an appeal to your inner child, though, is this 2015 Fiat 500 Abarth. I know you have a $35,000 budget and this 11-year-old Italian gem is listed for just $15,990, but having some money left over for repairs and upkeep might not be such a bad thing. If you want character, the 500 Abarth is dripping with it, and despite what a lot of people may tell you, it doesn't always take a lot of money or power to make a zesty daily driver. As you found out with your GTI, just because something is technically good doesn't mean it's characterful and bright-eyed and bushy tailed.
If this particular example isn't exactly what you're looking for, you might be able to spend some time combing the internet for newer or lower-mileage 500 Abarths, or even a convertible version, which always adds to the emotion factor in my book. I truly hope that you're able to find a car that pushes your buttons the way your old Mazda3 did!