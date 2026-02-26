I Need A Manual Daily Driver And They Are Hard To Come By! What Should I Buy?

Sam lives in Boston and has cycled between a few manual hatchbacks, and then sold them. He is currently using a twenty-year-old BMW X5 with over 250,000 miles, which is not the most ideal daily driver. He wants to get back to something with three pedals, but finding limited options. With a budget up to $35,000, what car should he buy?

(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)

Here is the scenario:

My situation is probably not super unique, but I'd love to hear your input. In 2020, I sold my beloved 2015 Mazda3 manual hatch and replaced it with a new GTI. While I found the GTI to be a Very Good Car, I really didn't feel anything for it, and once I realized that more than 50% of the time I left the house, I grabbed the keys to my 250k mile '06 X5, it was time for it to go back to the dealer. Thanks to the uptick in demand, I actually walked away completely clean from the car. But now I am left without a "daily driver." Sure, my X5 has been doing the job, but it's 15 years old and I bought it to pull a trailer occasionally, not drive it every day. The 21mpg highway sucks, as do the repairs (which I'm not afraid of, but don't like doing on my only transportation). So I'm trying to figure out what to do next. I loved my Mazda. The new Mazda3 is nice, but it's not quite the same bright-eyed bushy tailed feeling. I'm looking to spend no more than $35,000 but now I don't really know what to do

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $35,000

Location: Boston, MA

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Heated seats, CarPlay, and something that is reasonably fun.

Doesn't want: An automatic, and/or poor MPG