10,000 Flights Canceled After Winter Storm Dumps 2 Feet Of Snow On Northeast

Happy Blizzard Day to all who celebrate, and sorry about your travel plans if you had any. A massive winter storm has hit the Northeast, dumping at least a foot of snow on Manhattan, two feet out on Long Island, and blanketing much of New England in white powder. The kids who get to enjoy a snow day are probably all pretty happy right now, but the same probably can't be said for anyone who expected to travel today, since FlightAware is currently reporting nearly 6,000 flight cancelations and 13,000 delays.

That's a lot of canceled flights, and on its own would be enough to declare a winter travel disaster, but the situation is actually much worse than it may initially appear. The storm actually began on Sunday, not this morning, with a reported 4,001 flight cancelations and 24,341 delays as it rolled in. That brings the total number of flight cancelations to nearly 10,000. And, while the storm is expected to finally stop dropping snow later today, FlightAware reports that we're still looking at 1,684 cancelations and at least 669 delays.

Many of the airports experiencing the largest number of cancelations are the ones you would expect — JFK, LaGuardia, Boston Logan, Philadelphia, etc. — but airports are so interconnected, some of the airports with the most cancelations are a little further from the Northeast than you might first think. That includes Washington, D.C.'s Ronald Reagan, and Chicago's O'Hare airports, as well as Atlanta, Orlando, and Fort Lauderdale. Heck, even Charlotte is currently looking at more than 70 canceled flights. So, even if you aren't in the Northeast, your travel could still be screwed up.