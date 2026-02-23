How Reliable Is The 2025 Honda Civic? Here's What Consumer Reports Says

The Civic is undoubtedly one of Honda's most important models. Since it hit the market as a tiny 36-horsepower runabout in 1972, it has grown into a household name and become the brand's best-selling car of all time, with nearly 30 million examples finding owners. In a push to keep demand steady, Honda frequently imbues the car with a combination of style, good driving performance, efficiency, and practicality — all at an affordable price tag.

Take the $31,300 2025 Honda Civic Hatchback Hybrid. It's a near-faultless economy car with a nice balance of effortless good looks, plentiful equipment, and a combined economy figure of 48 mpg. In addition, there's up to 24.5 cubic feet of space (46.2 with the rear seats down) for your luggage, along with a spacious interior that provides generous legroom for occupants. It's a car known for its abundant goodies. However, if you're hunting for your next car and are seriously considering the 11th-gen Honda Civic, you might be wondering if it is also reliable. Based on data from Consumer Reports, the answer is a resounding yes, as the model earned a well-above-average score in the organization's reliability survey.

Of the 17 trouble spots assessed by drivers, the 2025 Honda Civic achieved perfect reliability scores in 15. The only areas where it fell short are electrical accessories and in-car electronics, landing average ratings in both cases. Most in-car electronics-related complaints involve drivers being unable to hear audio during calls via Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, or Bluetooth. The wipers can also be a pain — some owners note that because the Civic's wipers are mounted low and outside the defrost area, ice and snow can accumulate and cause them to stick to the windshield.