How To Avoid Headaches Trying To Charge Your Rivian At A Tesla Supercharger

In a perfect world, there would be a single type of connector for every EV sold on the planet. Every single charging station would connect to every EV sold, and software glitches wouldn't exist. But we don't live in a perfect world, and charging an EV at a fast charging station can be fraught with issues and frustrations. That can be especially true when attempting to charge a non-Tesla EV — like a Rivian – at a Tesla Supercharger. Fortunately, the solution is usually as simple as using an adapter or consulting Tesla's own app on your smartphone. But that charging experience still isn't as easy as it is with Tesla's own cars, and not every automaker is clear about the steps needed to get it working.

On a Tesla vehicle, a driver simply has to park at a Supercharger and plug in. Because Tesla is so vertically integrated, the company already has your credit card information on file, and charging couldn't be simpler. Just plug in to the connector, and everything else is taken care of automatically. Tesla builds both Superchargers and vehicles, so its engineers know exactly what type of hardware will be plugged in, which improves reliability immensely. Other automakers offer a similar experience now by allowing their cars to use Tesla Superchargers, but that compatibility isn't seamless.