41 DUI Arrests Made By One Tennessee State Trooper Dismissed, Investigation Reveals

In theory, you can't catch a driving-under-the-influence charge if you don't drink and drive, but that's not necessarily the case in Tennessee, where they have a little problem with cops arresting legally sober drivers for DUI. Earlier this year, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation admitted the number of "sober DUI" arrests was at least four times higher than had been previously reported, and now, a new investigation from Tennessee's WSMV4 News found that one Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper had 41 DUI arrests thrown out in court, more than half of which involved sober drivers.

According to the Bedford County Clerk's office's records, the county threw out 41 DUI arrests made by former Tennessee State Trooper Asa Pearl between 2021 and 2024, with 22 of those cases involving drivers who were later shown to not have blood-alcohol-content levels above the legal limit. In 14 of those 22 cases, the drivers had some alcohol in their systems at the time of their arrest, but in at least eight cases, the drivers arrested tested negative for both drugs and alcohol. The other 19 DUI cases were reportedly dropped for other reasons, "including Pearl being unavailable for court or unable to recall details of the arrests, according to the district attorney's office."

One of those "sober DUI" arrests was Ron LaFlamme, who has maintained from the beginning that "[i]t was wrongful arrest," only to see himself largely vindicated as more evidence emerges, supporting the claim that there's a systematic issue in the state of Tennessee. As his lawyer, David McKenzie, told WSMV4, "I know that during the time that Ron's case was making its way through the court, Ron's case was not the only one with this particular trooper, where blood results were coming back negative." McKenzie later added, "It tells me there was a systemic problem with what he was doing on the side of the road."