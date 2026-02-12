I Just Moved To LA From NYC, I Need A Car And I'm Overwhelmed With Options! What Car Should I Buy?

Allison has moved back to California after living in NYC for a long time. She doesn't want to borrow her mom's car forever and is looking for something easy to live with with good fuel economy. With a budget of around $30,000 what car should she buy?

(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)

Here is the scenario.

I just moved back to my native California after a decade living in NYC, both to be closer to family) and to pursue a career change into baking and pastry/food in general. Currently I'm living with my mother deep in the greater LA suburbs (near Thousand Oaks), but ideally I'll move to a more densely populated area in the near future.

For now, I have access to her car–a Lexus sedan, I can't even tell you what model, but, and I cannot stress this enough, I really need my own car. I've been looking around at what's out there, but honestly I don't know enough to be able to discern what I need or want or should even be thinking about. My previous cars were hand-me-downs, so I really have no idea what I'm doing here, other than I don't want something that leaks coolant, idles so low it shakes, or costs $2K to fix regardless of the problem.

Paying California gas prices and having environmental leanings, I'm interested in a hybrid situation, if possible. I'll be using it for a lot of local driving but hope to regularly make 100-mile trips to visit friends and family, and eventually longer road trips. Once I figure out my career situation, I imagine I'll need to haul a fair amount of supplies–nothing that I'd need a pickup or SUV for, but more than will fit in a standard sedan trunk.

Pricing-wise, I'm somewhat flexible, but I'm not a millionaire. I was planning to buy used, but I'm open to something new if it's right. I'm targeting something around $30,000. Since I do have some money saved up for this, I'm willing to put down a little more upfront if it means a lower monthly payment.

Quick Facts:

Budget: around $30,000

Location: LA metro

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Good MPG, decent storage space, easy to live with

Doesn't want: Too big or too thirsty