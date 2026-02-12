Pilot Lands Plane In The Middle Of Busy Traffic With No Casualties

Chaos descended upon a major road in Gainesville, Georgia when a small plane made an emergency landing in busy traffic on Monday. The Associated Press reports that the Hawker Beechcraft Bonanza had just departed Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport when its single engine failed. The pilot attempted to turn back to the airport, but when he realized he wasn't going to make it, he put the plane down on the nearby road despite heavy traffic.

Video captured the entire scene, from the plane descending rapidly into the clear oncoming lanes of traffic to hitting the ground hard and slamming into three stopped line of cars waiting at a light. Two people in these cars were treated for injuries. Both pilots walked away from the wreckage, from Fox 5 Atlanta:

"We lost our engine taking off out of Gainesville and realized, tried to glide back, did everything by the book, but realized we weren't gonna make it back with how far out we were, so we came down the road," said the pilot, Thomas Rogers.

As he realized his plight, Rogers radioed his goodbyes to air traffic control. "I think we're not going to make it," he said. "Please tell my wife, Molly, I love her, and my parents. I love them so much." Fortunately, he's alive and well to tell them himself.