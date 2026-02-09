13-Year-Old Gets Points On His Future License For Hooning Family Campervan At 70 MPH

This driver was 13 years old, which makes him too young for a license — UK teens can get a provisional license at 15 years and 9 months old, similar to what many U.S. states require, but they can't actually drive a car alone until 17 years old. With staged licensing this confusing, is there any wonder kids are circumventing the whole process and taking their parents' cars for joyrides? The kid said this sojurn wasn't his first rodeo with the campervan, and something tells me that — despite his statements to the contrary — it won't be his last.

Surely this is a simple case of a young car enthusiast stymied by Britain's byzantine bureaucracy, unable to parse the complex and interrelated licensing structure, and deciding to simply go it alone. He's not a perpetrator of some crime, with his unremarkable — read: capable — driving, he's a victim of a system that wants him to stop being into cars. If you Boomers and Gen X are truly so concerned about car culture dying out, maybe figure out the institutional barriers you've put into place that make getting behind such a struggle. Well, getting behind the wheel legally. Obviously this kid's got the logistics figured out. Let him play, coach.