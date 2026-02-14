Consumer Reports Says Hybrids Are Super Reliable So Let's Look At The Longest Warranties
After compiling and analyzing several 2023-2025 model year cars, trucks, and SUVs, Consumer Reports found hybrids (especially from Toyota, Lexus, and Honda) to be significantly more dependable than EVs, PHEVs, and even gas-only models. The website also has generally positive reliability ratings for the Ford F-150 Hybrid, Kia Carnival Hybrid, and Subaru Forester Hybrid. Out of the 30-odd hybrid models sampled, only the Hyundai Sonata and Lincoln Nautilus scored below average.
According to the survey, many EV and PHEV owners faced several reliability issues, while hybrid vehicles had few issues. For context, Consumer Reports found that, on average, hybrids have 15% fewer problems than gas-powered cars, whereas EVs and PHEVs faced 80% more. Since hybrid platforms have been in existence for a while, manufacturers have had time to iron things out, which is not necessarily the case with more modern EVs and PHEVs.
Of course, hybrids face problems like any other vehicle. Although the safety net of a warranty helps with peace of mind, if you go by the Consumer Reports rankings, it'll likely be rare to have warranty claims on a hybrid. Even so, some of the longest warranties on hybrid vehicles are offered by Hyundai, Kia, Acura, and Lexus. These range from four to five years (or 50,000-60,000 miles) for the car itself and six to 10 years (or 70,000-100,000 miles) for the power train. Honorable mentions include Toyota, Honda, Ford, and Lincoln.
Breaking down the various hybrid vehicle warranties
Hyundai and Kia offer the longest basic warranty of five years or 60,000 miles, followed by Acura and Lexus with four years or 50,000 miles. Toyota and Honda stick to three years or 36,000 miles, as do Ford and Lincoln. When it comes to covering the hybrid battery and components, Hyundai and Kia continue to impress with a 10-year/100,000-mile warranty package. For the most part, the rest of the pack follows suit with an eight-year/100,000-mile coverage. It's worth pointing out that Toyota and Lexus offer a warranty of 10 years/150,000 miles for the hybrid battery alone, which is different from their eight-year package that includes most of the hybrid control modules and inverters but not the battery.
Unlike Kia and Hyundai, however, the cars under the Japanese brands' warranties are typically considered as the best in their segment. Consumer Reports rates the Honda Civic — especially the hybrid version — very highly, even citing it as the best small car. The Toyota Camry, which is now exclusively a hybrid, is also rated as the best midsize car you can buy in 2026. The list goes on, with Lexus NX crowned as the best luxury compact sports utility and the Toyota Grand Highlander being the best midsize SUV offering. If you're not aware, both the NX and Grand Highlander are available with hybrid power train options. They might not offer the longest warranties around, but you can't go wrong with a Japanese hybrid — at least, if you take these rankings to heart.