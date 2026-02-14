Consumer Reports Says Hybrids Are Super Reliable So Let's Look At The Longest Warranties

After compiling and analyzing several 2023-2025 model year cars, trucks, and SUVs, Consumer Reports found hybrids (especially from Toyota, Lexus, and Honda) to be significantly more dependable than EVs, PHEVs, and even gas-only models. The website also has generally positive reliability ratings for the Ford F-150 Hybrid, Kia Carnival Hybrid, and Subaru Forester Hybrid. Out of the 30-odd hybrid models sampled, only the Hyundai Sonata and Lincoln Nautilus scored below average.

According to the survey, many EV and PHEV owners faced several reliability issues, while hybrid vehicles had few issues. For context, Consumer Reports found that, on average, hybrids have 15% fewer problems than gas-powered cars, whereas EVs and PHEVs faced 80% more. Since hybrid platforms have been in existence for a while, manufacturers have had time to iron things out, which is not necessarily the case with more modern EVs and PHEVs.

Of course, hybrids face problems like any other vehicle. Although the safety net of a warranty helps with peace of mind, if you go by the Consumer Reports rankings, it'll likely be rare to have warranty claims on a hybrid. Even so, some of the longest warranties on hybrid vehicles are offered by Hyundai, Kia, Acura, and Lexus. These range from four to five years (or 50,000-60,000 miles) for the car itself and six to 10 years (or 70,000-100,000 miles) for the power train. Honorable mentions include Toyota, Honda, Ford, and Lincoln.