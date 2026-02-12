Here's How Much A 2021 Range Rover Sport Has Depreciated In 5 Years

Since the Range Rover Sport made its debut in 2005, it has been seen as a symbol of luxury, style, and refinement. The midsize two-row luxury SUV has also cemented itself into something of a performance machine across its first three generations, with the third-gen model delivering up to 626 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque in the Range Rover Sport SV guise. That's partly attributable to a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine borrowed from BMW, which allows the SV to go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 180 mph.

When it comes to resale value, however, any mention of the Range Rover Sport is sure to elicit a long, dejected sigh. That is because it carries the unwanted reputation of being one of the cars that lose the most resale value over five years. Based on data from CarEdge, the 2021 Range Rover Sport is finding that image hard to shake, with its five-year depreciation rate sitting at a significant 64% — CarEdge bases its calculations on an assumed selling price of $102,550, and assumes owners typically drive 13,500 miles per year.

CarEdge's estimates are supported by data from Kelley Blue Book (KBB), which puts the base SE model's current resale value at $27,100. When you factor in the $72,180 price tag attached to a showroom-fresh Range Rover Sport SE, you get a still-substantial depreciation of around 63%. Given its reputation for poor reliability, high maintenance costs, and expensive insurance rates, perhaps it's no surprise that used car shoppers are wary of buying the Range Rover Sport. But how does its depreciation really compare with the rest of the class?