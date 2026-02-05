My Hyundai Was Fine As An California Commuter, It's Not So Good For Rural Nebraska! What Should I Buy?

Clinton and his wife relocated from California to Nebraska, and they are looking for something a bit more comfortable than their 2013 Hyundai Elantra, which is now facing an engine replacement. They still want good fuel economy and something that can manage winter weather. With a budget of up to $30,000 what car should they buy?

(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)

Here is the scenario.

Our 2013 Hyundai Elantra needs the engine replaced. We got our car while living in LA and at the time it was the perfect car for our needs – a cheap car that could take a punishing city commute. We were hoping to get another 50,000-ish miles out of our car, but que sera, sera. Right now our needs are nearly the opposite – we'll rarely be driving our vehicle in the city as I'm a quick bike or bus ride into work and walking distance to grocery and elementary stores but we'll need a car for lots of long highway trips to rural areas – my work requires me to occasionally go to rural parts of Nebraska. We'll need some room as we're hoping to grow our family soon, but no kids yet so no need for an SUV or minivan. We want something that can handle some snow and ice, is comfortable (one thing that drove us crazy about the Elantra was the poor ride-quality), and gets good highway gas mileage. My wife wants AWD, but I think FWD and snow tires is more than suitable. I'm a boring government bureaucrat, so nothing too ostentatious. Budget is up to $30,000

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $30,000

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Comfort, good MPG, decent in the snow

Doesn't want: Something too big