Bystander Stops Jewelry Heist By Crashing Thieves' Getaway Car Into Jewelry Store

Police captured two 18-year-old suspects who fled the scene on foot, so the smash-into-the-store-with-the-car strategy was at least partially successful. The remaining four suspects drove the damaged car a short distance before it stopped, leading them to flee on foot as well. So far, they seem to have made off with the jewels, but police are still looking for them. None of the jewelry store employees was harmed in the heist or the crash that ended it.

As good as the bystander's intentions were, I do question his methods. From ABC7 News:

"That's wild. Very brave of them. Maybe not the best idea — grab a getaway car and ram into the store," said Markus Hakkarainen.

Brave is one way to put it. Police would likely tell you not to get involved at all, especially when the robbers were clearly armed. Another idea might've been to simply drive the car away. That would have forced all the thieves to escape on foot, potentially increasing their chances of getting caught. It's also worth reiterating that driving a car into a store puts the employees' safety at risk too — not just the robbers.

Petaluma police have not said anything about the bystander's actions, so we don't know whether he'll be charged or praised for what he did (and the extra property damage he caused). Vigilante justice might look heroic, but we generally recommend leaving the policing to the police, and occasionally the snowplows.