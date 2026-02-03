Low-Ass Kansas City Bridge Dubbed 'Undefeated Champion' Eats Another Truck

If you build a bridge right, it will last an incredibly long time. So long, in fact, that the things traveling under that bridge might get too big to safely continue doing so, and even with signs, drivers still manage to get stuck. Boston has Storrow Drive. Durham, North Carolina, has the infamous 11-Foot-8 Bridge, and, apparently, Kansas City has the Independence Avenue Bridge. And according to Kansas City's Fox 4, the bridge, which locals have reportedly nicknamed "Undefeated Champion," claimed another victim on Monday.

This time around, the truck that the driver crashed into the bridge was reportedly carrying roofing materials that spilled into the road, and while the crash appears to have destroyed the truck, the driver reportedly escaped with nothing more than "a non-life-threatening injury to his hand." Whether or not his dignity or job remain intact after driving his truck into a bridge, though, remains to be seen. Especially since Fox 4 reports that two years ago, the city installed a curtain before you get to the bridge in an attempt to warn drivers their vehicle would be too tall to drive through safely.

Kansas City's Police Department also posted about the crash on Facebook and including these photos, along with the caption, "Officers are at the Independence Avenue Bridge. After all this, a truck driver has a non-life threatening injury to his hand."