I Need Something Small, Stylish And Roomy Enough For Three Kids! What Car Should I Buy?
Michael lives in New Jersey and really likes his small cars. However, he is finding it challenging to cram three kids and gear into his Fiat 500. He wants something a tad bigger but not gigantic that can also give him some extra traction in bad weather. With a budget of up to $50,000, what car should he buy?
I love small cars I've had multiple Minis a Mazda 2, and I currently have a fiat 500c Abarth. With two kids getting older and carting them to soccer and cheer it is hard to fit them, their teammates, and bags in my car.
I am also struggling with the snowy winters and getting up steep driveways. It is pretty embarrassing to ask a tween to walk up their driveway because your car cannot make it.
Combine that with the random pieces of trim falling off and it isn't a car that builds your confidence, even if it is a blast to drive alone.
I want something that is reasonably sized, and somewhat stylish and good in the winter. Budget is about $50,000
Quick Facts:
Budget: up to $50,000
Location: New Jersey
Daily Driver: Yes
Wants: Compact but enough room for four, AWD/4WD, stylish
Doesn't want: Something too big
Expert 1: Tom McParland - All Of The Above
Growing up is realizing that sometimes "fun" cars aren't fun anymore when they make other tasks harder. Sometimes you have to take an honest look at your use case and choose a more appropriate tool for the job. That's not to say you need to jump from a Fiat to Pilot, but a more " mature" vehicle is probably in order.
Something in the wagon body style, which does limit your choices, will keep thing somewhat compact while adding some more usability. My recommendation is the Audi A4 Allroad. The A4 falls under the "compact" luxury category, and while it's going to feel like a jump up in size from the 500, it's still manageable. You will have room to seat up to four additional passengers in reasonable comfort, and the rear cargo hold should have enough space for gear. Naturally, the A4 will have Audi's quattro AWD system that will provide the necessary traction you need in bad weather. Under the hood is a punchy four-cylinder turbo that makes 270 hp and can be easily tuned for more performance. Given your budget, you have your choice of low-mile units like this blue Premium Plus trim for under $44,000.
Expert 2: Collin Woodard - Keep it small
Well, hello there, fellow small car enthusiast. It's always nice to meet someone else who looks at the Fiat 500 Abarth and thinks, "What this really needs is less roof." But even as someone who's owned two first-gen 500es and currently drives a second-gen, yeah, it's probably time to get something a little bigger and better built. These cars are cute and fun, but they really aren't made to last.
That said, let's also resist the urge to go too big too fast. Yeah, you could buy that A4 Allroad that Tom recommended, but it's going to feel humongous compared to your little Fiat, and it isn't entirely clear if you actually need all that space. I also expect that a lot of people are going to suggest a WRX instead, but I think we can go even smaller. What you really need is a GR Corolla, ideally with a manual transmission and some good tires.
Compared to your Fiat, the GR Corolla has rear doors, which should make it easier to haul the teens around, but it's still a hatchback, so there should be plenty of room for bags, balls, orange slices, and whatever else they need to take to practice. But, unlike your Fiat, it's a Toyota, so you shouldn't have to worry about the cabin falling apart after a few years. And, while tires are probably more important here, it does have an all-wheel drive system that should help with winter driving. If it's too small for you, there's no getting around that, but it's at least worth finding out.
Expert 3: Amber DaSilva - Honda has you covered
You're in an unenviable but all-too-common position, Michael. You've grown up, your kids are starting to take up space like real human people, and you don't want to give up the fun cars you've come to love. Well, luckily, there's a solution tailor-made for you: The Honda Civic Type R.
The Civic Type R has all the driving excitement you're used to from your small cars, but in a package that can actually fit a couple kids and all their sports gear. Steering feel? Check. Lively chassis? Check. Manual transmission? Not only a check, but one of the best in the business. It's even a hatchback, to make those big sports bags easy to get in and out.
I found you a Civic Type R in my beloved Boost Blue in Bridgewater, but you can really pick any CTR you'd like. Your budget covers their MSRP, so you can find the spec and dealer you want and work from there. Get yourself a shiny new Type R, and love every drive even with your kids in the back. Maybe get a set of snow tires, too, for good measure.