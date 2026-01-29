I Need Something Small, Stylish And Roomy Enough For Three Kids! What Car Should I Buy?

Michael lives in New Jersey and really likes his small cars. However, he is finding it challenging to cram three kids and gear into his Fiat 500. He wants something a tad bigger but not gigantic that can also give him some extra traction in bad weather. With a budget of up to $50,000, what car should he buy?

(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)

Here is the scenario.

I love small cars I've had multiple Minis a Mazda 2, and I currently have a fiat 500c Abarth. With two kids getting older and carting them to soccer and cheer it is hard to fit them, their teammates, and bags in my car.

I am also struggling with the snowy winters and getting up steep driveways. It is pretty embarrassing to ask a tween to walk up their driveway because your car cannot make it.

Combine that with the random pieces of trim falling off and it isn't a car that builds your confidence, even if it is a blast to drive alone.

I want something that is reasonably sized, and somewhat stylish and good in the winter. Budget is about $50,000

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $50,000

Location: New Jersey

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Compact but enough room for four, AWD/4WD, stylish

Doesn't want: Something too big