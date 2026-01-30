Restored Subaru S209 Hits The Track For Tribute Laps Six Years After Owner Killed By Drunk Driver

Ryan Stewart never made it to his first track day after tricking out his Subaru WRX STI S209. He was killed by a drunk driver while changing a flat tire on the side of the road. While Stewart is no longer with us, his car will complete the journey to the track this weekend, after friends restored it in his honor, according to Fox 10.

Ravi Tomerlin of We Don't Lift Racing in Tempe, Arizona, headed up the effort. Stewart was a regular at the shop, which helped outfit his rare S209 for the track. The car got sideswiped in the crash and was a total loss, but Tomerlin and his crew have been restoring it anyway. Part of their motivation comes from the S209 being such a rare model, but mostly it's a labor of love. Tomerlin has a GoFundMe set up to help fund the restoration, but there was never any question in his mind that he would complete it, whatever the cost.

After Stewart's death in May 2020, the car sat in police impound while the court case against the drunk driver took place. The driver was found guilty of negligent homicide and sentenced to 18 months in prison. Tomerlin took possession of the car afterward, now not only damaged from the crash but also from sitting outside in the elements for years. He showed the condition of the car and the beginning of the restoration in a series of YouTube videos.