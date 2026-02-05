How Reliable Is The 2025 Buick Enclave? Here's What Consumer Reports Says

The Enclave is Buick's flagship model, and on the face of it, it appears to be doing a great job as a family hauler. First introduced in 2007, the Enclave entered its third generation in 2025 and immediately went on to scoop the IIHS' highest Top Safety Pick+ award thanks to its excellent crash-test performance. Compared with the 2024 Enclave, Buick made the 2025 model longer, wider, and taller, which means even adults can get comfortable in the third row, as occupants now get 32.13 inches of legroom and 38.27 inches of headroom.

The 2025 Enclave also ushered in Buick's first Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving assistance tech, along with a new turbocharged 2.5-liter LK0 inline four-cylinder engine that sends 328 hp and 326 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels (or all four, if you choose the all-wheel-drive option) via an eight-speed automatic transmission. It's a hugely impressive SUV, but where revisions are so comprehensive, there can be quality concerns. That's why it helps to research any potential purchase beforehand, so you can be confident you're investing your money wisely.

According to Consumer Reports' findings, the reliability of the 2025 Buick Enclave is below average, with transmission and in-car electronics highlighted as major trouble spots. Per a GM service bulletin, the transmission in certain 2025 Buick Enclave models has a damaged turbine shaft seal in the torque converter. In affected models, the issue usually shows up as a Service Engine Soon (SES) light with diagnostic trouble code P2817. Owners have also reported experiencing gear slippage, rough or delayed gear changes, and transmission fluid leaks.