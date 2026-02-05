How Reliable Is The 2025 Buick Enclave? Here's What Consumer Reports Says
The Enclave is Buick's flagship model, and on the face of it, it appears to be doing a great job as a family hauler. First introduced in 2007, the Enclave entered its third generation in 2025 and immediately went on to scoop the IIHS' highest Top Safety Pick+ award thanks to its excellent crash-test performance. Compared with the 2024 Enclave, Buick made the 2025 model longer, wider, and taller, which means even adults can get comfortable in the third row, as occupants now get 32.13 inches of legroom and 38.27 inches of headroom.
The 2025 Enclave also ushered in Buick's first Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving assistance tech, along with a new turbocharged 2.5-liter LK0 inline four-cylinder engine that sends 328 hp and 326 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels (or all four, if you choose the all-wheel-drive option) via an eight-speed automatic transmission. It's a hugely impressive SUV, but where revisions are so comprehensive, there can be quality concerns. That's why it helps to research any potential purchase beforehand, so you can be confident you're investing your money wisely.
According to Consumer Reports' findings, the reliability of the 2025 Buick Enclave is below average, with transmission and in-car electronics highlighted as major trouble spots. Per a GM service bulletin, the transmission in certain 2025 Buick Enclave models has a damaged turbine shaft seal in the torque converter. In affected models, the issue usually shows up as a Service Engine Soon (SES) light with diagnostic trouble code P2817. Owners have also reported experiencing gear slippage, rough or delayed gear changes, and transmission fluid leaks.
2025 Buick Enclave reliability vs. major rivals'
The below-average rating puts the Enclave well below some class rivals from a reliability standpoint. It is outshone by the 2025 Lexus TX, for example, which holds the highest rating among the most popular vehicles in the midsize three-row luxury SUV segment for 2025. The Infiniti QX60 also ranked ahead of the Buick Enclave after earning an above-average rating and its highest-ever points total in a Consumer Reports reliability survey since its U.S. market introduction in 2013.
Speaking of the U.S., the refreshed 2025 Lincoln Aviator is the highest-rated vehicle from an American brand. It scored the same average rating as the 2025 Acura MDX while earning more points than its Japanese rival, which may come as a surprise to some. What's maybe more surprising is that the 2025 Lexus GX is rated as less dependable than both of these models.
Consumer Reports subscribers who completed the survey gave the GX the same overall score as the 2025 Buick Enclave, deeming it "below average" reliability-wise. Those two are joined by the 2025 Cadillac XT6, which also earned a below-average reliability rating.