These Are Your Favorite Auto Show Moments

I love auto shows. The glitz, the glamour, the cars all sitting on soft carpets where you don't usually find cars, it just feels right. You all seem to agree with me, as I had plenty of answers to choose from in my Question of the Day from earlier this week; "What's Your Favorite Auto Show Moment?"

It was a wonderful trip down memory lane. I'd totally forgotten about GM's hydrogen cell concepts a whole 20 years ago, or Dodge dropping a Ram through the ceiling of the Detroit Auto Show (those Stellantis brands really knew how to make a splash at auto shows back in the day.) Take a wander through this post, won't you? And remember all the fun times we've had as the corpse of the American auto show continues to stumble towards irrelevance.