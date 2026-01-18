Which RV Brands Hold Their Value The Best

When it comes to personal finance, most folks approach buying a car as if it were the second-biggest purchase they'll ever make — with No. 1 being a house. But if you're into the great outdoors, you may have another massive expense that slots between a house and a car, even as it combines the functions of both. We're talking about RVs, which, to be clear, include both motor homes and trailers.

These machines can easily cross into six-figure territory — like this absurd $110K destination trailer — and it's not difficult to find lux motorhomes that cost millions of dollars. And with that kind of outlay, protecting your investment by taking into account an RV's depreciation, is an important part of the purchase decision. Well, Jalopnik is here to help — although it's interesting to note that Consumer Reports isn't. CR doesn't test RVs, likely because of the huge cost in time, effort, and money it would take to evaluate recreational vehicles as thoroughly as cars.

So we're going to turn for assistance to the team at Roamly, an insurance company for adventure-friendly customers. Roamly looked at industry data, including used RV sales, and also drew on dealer feedback to come up with its list of RV brands that best hold their value for the long haul — such as Jayco, Airstream, Winnebago, and Grand Design. Just keep in mind that, generally speaking, the RV industry is known for poor build quality and purchase contracts that assume new RV buyers are fools, rubes, and suckers.