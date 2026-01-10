Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Gets Yet Another Special Edition, But This Time It Has A Weird Wing

As long as everything is working correctly, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is about as good as a sport sedan can get. It just doesn't have a reputation for everything always working right. Well, there's that, and the part where it's remained largely unchanged since production began a decade ago, and the cabin was never particularly luxurious, even for the time. But hey, maybe what the Giulia Quadrifoglio needs is yet another special edition with a weird wing that's inspired by boats. Meet the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa.

Best as I can tell, the Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa is an aero kit with some custom paint and a few unique touches inside, and that's about it. Alfa says it will only build 10 of them to highlight what its recently launched bespoke order service can provide customers who want something a little more special than what you get in a stock vehicle. As for the Luna Rossa name, that comes from Alfa's partnership with the Italian sailing team with the same name. Apparently, the sailing connection is also why the wing looks so weird:

A leading role is definitely played by the spectacular rear wing. Its dual profile, supported by two central pylons, draws inspiration from the foils of the Luna Rossa AC75: hydrodynamic appendages that lift the boat onto the water. Alfa Romeo has reinterpreted this language, turning the foil section upside down to generate opposing forces: not to fly, but to force the car down onto the tarmac with extraordinary efficiency. Alfa Romeo technicians have studied a profile with variable incidence to channel this high-energy vortex structure, obtaining a high aerodynamic load with a reduced surface area, to maximize the desired upwash effect.

See? Boats.