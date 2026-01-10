Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Gets Yet Another Special Edition, But This Time It Has A Weird Wing
As long as everything is working correctly, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is about as good as a sport sedan can get. It just doesn't have a reputation for everything always working right. Well, there's that, and the part where it's remained largely unchanged since production began a decade ago, and the cabin was never particularly luxurious, even for the time. But hey, maybe what the Giulia Quadrifoglio needs is yet another special edition with a weird wing that's inspired by boats. Meet the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa.
Best as I can tell, the Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa is an aero kit with some custom paint and a few unique touches inside, and that's about it. Alfa says it will only build 10 of them to highlight what its recently launched bespoke order service can provide customers who want something a little more special than what you get in a stock vehicle. As for the Luna Rossa name, that comes from Alfa's partnership with the Italian sailing team with the same name. Apparently, the sailing connection is also why the wing looks so weird:
A leading role is definitely played by the spectacular rear wing. Its dual profile, supported by two central pylons, draws inspiration from the foils of the Luna Rossa AC75: hydrodynamic appendages that lift the boat onto the water. Alfa Romeo has reinterpreted this language, turning the foil section upside down to generate opposing forces: not to fly, but to force the car down onto the tarmac with extraordinary efficiency.
Alfa Romeo has reinterpreted this language, turning the foil section upside down to generate opposing forces: not to fly, but to force the car down onto the asphalt with extraordinary efficiency. Alfa Romeo technicians have studied a profile with variable incidence to channel this high-energy vortex structure, obtaining a high aerodynamic load with a reduced surface area, to maximize the desired upwash effect.
See? Boats.
The Bottegafuorisere universe
If you thought (or hoped) that was where the ridiculous language in the press release ended, though, you could not be more wrong. The car itself is "transformed in an artisan process that also involves a selection of Italian partners that specialize in the highest quality and innovative workmanship." It was also "[d]eveloped as part of the BOTTEGAFUORISERIE universe – the new creative core dedicated to customization, aesthetic research and performance, and an initiative that combines the excellence of Alfa Romeo and Maserati," and the aero kit isn't just limited to the boat-inspired wing:
The entire car has undergone targeted interventions to improve overall aerodynamic performance, while preserving the excellent original balance: more downforce, yes, but distributed harmoniously, practically identical to the standard configuration. This result stems from obsessive attention to the refined management of every single air flow. Every detail has been designed to guide the air with precision, reducing turbulence and exploiting every useful vortex to generate stability and efficiency.
Meanwhile, inside the cabin:
The interiors continue the stylistic story of the Luna Rossa team, including new Sparco seats with an exclusive upholstery inspired by the materials and graphics of the Personal Flotation Devices used by the boat's crew. The dashboard fascia also houses a wafer-thin film, one of the multiple layers that make up an original Luna Rossa sail, provided by the team to be machined and integrated into the car, to bring an authentic fragment of Luna Rossa's history into the passenger compartment. All this is even further enhanced by the interior trim in carbon fiber, including the central tunnel and seat shells embellished with the Luna Rosso logo to make the car a collector's item.
What about pricing, though? Availability? Will the special-edition Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa even be available in the U.S.? Unless you're one of the few who already know that information, it's pretty much irrelevant. According to Alfa, all 10 have already been sold, meaning either your order's already been placed, or it doesn't matter. Maybe a few went to U.S. buyers. Maybe it ended up being a European exclusive. But hey, maybe you'll see one next time you're in Italy. That would be kind of neat.