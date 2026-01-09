At $10,998, Will This Rare Six-Speed 2003 BMW 540i M-Sport Prove Broadly Popular?

It's a bit of a longer drive, a little over three hours if keeping to the posted speed limits, heading west from the city of Steyr to BMW's Tower Headquarters in Munich, Germany. And that's not accounting for border crossing delays or scrambling for coins to pay tolls.

Of course, an easier way to get a fix for a bit of Bimmerlust is today's 2003 BMW 540i M-Sport saloon. After all, it embodies pretty much everything one could want from a classic (but not too old) executive class example of the "Ultimate Driving Machine."

Arguably, the penultimate edition of the E39 production run, next to the M5, the V8-powered M-Sport is appreciably rare, with just around 1,200 units making their way to the U.S. in 2003. That's the last model year for the E39 saloon, making this a one-and-done model.

The M-Sport package has the goods too. That starts with the 290-horsepower M62 V8 under the hood. on these special editions, that's paired with a Getrag 420G six-speed manual transmission, the same cog box used for the uber-E39, the M5. Other updates include a set of 18-inch M-Parallel alloys, sports seats and steering wheel, and an aggressive front fascia.