We Have A Kiddo On The Way And Can't Borrow Cars Forever! What Should We Buy?

Cami and her husband live in Boston; they are expecting their first child soon and have been borrowing a car from her parents, but that is not a good long term solution. They are looking for a family crossover for under $40,000. What car should they buy?

Here is the scenario.

My husband and I are expecting our first kid later this year. We've been borrowing a car from my parents on weekends but that isn't a sustainable option forever. Our usage will be 80% weekend trips with 20% errands and other short trips Neither of us will be driving to work and neither of us are capable of taking care of maintenance so it needs to be reliable and have a good dealer service network.

Needs to be an SUV – I don't feel comfortable sitting down low and with Boston roads and winters 4 wheel or AWD would be helpful. We have a golden retriever who loves to ride with us in the car. We need space for a growing family. We don't want a minivan. The car will be street parked in Boston

I love the new Lexus GX but it's way out of my budget as we are looking to spend no more than $40,00

Quick Facts:

Budget: no more than $40,000

Location: Boston, MA

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Reliable, good for the family, AWD

Doesn't want: Expensive to maintain