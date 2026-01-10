Here's How Much A 2020 Nissan Kicks Has Depreciated In 5 Years
The Nissan Kicks doesn't sell as well as its big brother, the Rogue, but the Kicks boosts Nissan's sales volume enough to warrant being one of the most important models in the automaker's lineup. Around 500,000 units have been sold since the Kick's 2018 debut, as the subcompact SUV continues to prove a hit with buyers. The latest Nissan Kicks is temptingly affordable, generously equipped, thoroughly modern, and chic-looking.
Running costs are reasonable, too. According to CarEdge data, when you include interest, depreciation, insurance, fuel, and maintenance, the total costs of owning a Nissan Kicks are around $34,814 over five years. Depreciation is the second-biggest expense of Kicks ownership, accounting for 27% of the total cost to own. If you're among the nearly 60,000 people who bought the 2020 Nissan Kicks new and are looking to part with the vehicle, you might be wondering what this means for your specific model.
According to CarEdge data, the average price a new 2020 Kicks sold for was $21,752. After five years, driving an average of 13,500 miles a year, CarEdge says your Kicks is worth $14,868 — a depreciation of 35%. That said, it's worth bearing in mind that this is all theoretical, and there are no guarantees with used car prices. How much value your car has will ultimately rely on factors like market conditions at the time of sale, the car's condition, and mileage.
Five year depreciation for specific Nissan Kicks models
Car depreciation isn't an exact science, so we've looked at individual 2020 Nissan Kicks trim levels a bit closer to help narrow things down. We can compare starting prices for the Kicks when new (including destination fees), and current resale value at the time of writing, to help provide more insight than aggregate totals. The resale value for each trim is sourced from KBB, which bases its estimates on a combination of the Manheim Auction data and Kelley Blue Book Private Party Values of similar vehicles.
The base-spec 2020 Nissan Kicks S started with an MSRP of $19,965 (including a $1,095 destination fee). Currently, it has a $10,117 resale value, which is a loss of around 49% of its value after five years. KBB speculates that new vehicles lose about 15 to 20 percent of their value each year, so it's no surprise that the Kicks has lost about half its expected value in five years. For the better-equipped, midrange SV trim, its five-year depreciation rate sits at around 48%, given its original starting price of $21,595 and its current $11,197 estimated resale value.
The range-topping 2020 Nissan Kicks SR sees a similar drop, losing approximately 48% of its value in 60 months, considering its $22,215 price tag and $11,587 resale value. KBB's data shows that the 2020 Nissan Kicks SR trim lost 37% of its value in the last three years alone, beating out the SV trim, which has depreciated 30% over the same period.
2020 Nissan Kicks depreciation vs major rivals
Moving back to a broader view, away from specific trims, we can use CarEdge's depreciation data as a basis to compare the Nissan Kicks and other popular subcompact SUVs offered in 2020. And with a retention of around 65% of its original value, the 2020 Nissan Kicks is one of the leaders in the subcompact SUV class — edged out by the popular Honda HR-V, which retains about 69% of its value. It's no mean feat when you consider that this segment boasts desirable models such as the upscale Mazda CX-30, Hyundai Kona, Subaru Crosstrek, Buick Encore GX, Kia Soul, Hyundai Venue, and the now-discontinued Nissan Rogue Sport.
Of all these vehicles, however, only the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek is projected to keep a higher percentage of its value than the Nissan Kicks, at 66%. Slightly lower retention of value is predicted for the Hyundai Venue and Mazda CX-30, both with 64%. That leaves the Buick Encore GX (with 60% value retention), Hyundai Kona (58%), and Kia Soul (56%) as the models that retain the least value after five years.