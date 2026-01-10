Here's How Much A 2020 Nissan Kicks Has Depreciated In 5 Years

The Nissan Kicks doesn't sell as well as its big brother, the Rogue, but the Kicks boosts Nissan's sales volume enough to warrant being one of the most important models in the automaker's lineup. Around 500,000 units have been sold since the Kick's 2018 debut, as the subcompact SUV continues to prove a hit with buyers. The latest Nissan Kicks is temptingly affordable, generously equipped, thoroughly modern, and chic-looking.

Running costs are reasonable, too. According to CarEdge data, when you include interest, depreciation, insurance, fuel, and maintenance, the total costs of owning a Nissan Kicks are around $34,814 over five years. Depreciation is the second-biggest expense of Kicks ownership, accounting for 27% of the total cost to own. If you're among the nearly 60,000 people who bought the 2020 Nissan Kicks new and are looking to part with the vehicle, you might be wondering what this means for your specific model.

According to CarEdge data, the average price a new 2020 Kicks sold for was $21,752. After five years, driving an average of 13,500 miles a year, CarEdge says your Kicks is worth $14,868 — a depreciation of 35%. That said, it's worth bearing in mind that this is all theoretical, and there are no guarantees with used car prices. How much value your car has will ultimately rely on factors like market conditions at the time of sale, the car's condition, and mileage.