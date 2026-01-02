Utah Bans 'Extreme DUI' Offenders From Buying Alcohol, Cards Everyone

Utah already has the harshest drunk driving laws in the U.S., and they're about to get even harsher. As of yesterday, January 1, 2026, everyone, regardless of their age, will have to show their ID to prove they are allowed to buy alcohol, reports ABC4. Additionally, people convicted of an "extreme DUI" will not be allowed to buy alcohol at all, no matter their age.

House Bill 437, also known as the 100% ID Law, enables the courts to designate someone convicted of driving under the influence as an "interdicted" person. This designation is required if the person is convicted of an "extreme DUI," which existing Utah law defines as either a blood alcohol content of .16 or higher, .05 when combined with another controlled substance, or two or more unprescribed controlled substances in combination. An interdicted person is prohibited from buying alcohol for a period of time specified by the court, and must obtain a special driver's license that says "No Alcohol Sale."

Utah was already the only state with a legal limit of .05 instead of the .08 limit that other states have adopted. That's low enough for me to touch after just a couple of beers. A smaller woman could reach that after just one. Not that we're encouraging anyone to drive after drinking, of course. Other states have considered this change, but so far, Utah is the only one that has implemented it.